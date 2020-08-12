Top attractive stock of the week – SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is 2.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $21.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -98.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is 2.30% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. SDC registered a loss of -37.90% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.05.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.83%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $769.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.88% and -57.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.40%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $84.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.20% year-over-year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), with 296.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 383.86M, and float is at 81.26M with Short Float at 30.19%. Institutions hold 79.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $125.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.77% of the SDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.83 million shares valued at $31.88 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.89 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $22.86 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $13.53 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oswald Kay, the company’s President of International. SEC filings show that Oswald Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $10.04 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $4.68 per share for $37439.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34000.0 shares of the SDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $9.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 26,000 shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC).