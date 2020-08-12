Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 86.46% Change This Year

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is 86.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $20.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.96% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.39, the stock is -10.37% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.98% at the moment leaves the stock 62.45% off its SMA200. HEAR registered 98.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.12%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $255.84M and $263.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.95 and Fwd P/E is 29.22. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.69% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $54.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.86% while institutional investors hold 48.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.58M, and float is at 13.41M with Short Float at 21.60%. Institutions hold 43.47% of the Float.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stark Juergen M., the company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres. SEC filings show that Stark Juergen M. bought 3,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.13 per share for a total of $18186.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Turtle Beach Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Wolfe Andrew (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.08 per share for $50800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54046.0 shares of the HEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Stark Juergen M. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) acquired 8,455 shares at an average price of $5.15 for $43543.0. The insider now directly holds 150,737 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR).