What should you know before buying stock in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -22.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 36.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 8.55% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 13.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.17% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -45.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0151 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9864.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.26%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $149.21M and $51.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.50% and -47.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $8.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), with 116.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 71.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.21M, and float is at 52.27M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 71.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.87 million shares valued at $13.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the PIRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with 5.58 million shares valued at $12.71 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.36 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $7.66 million, while Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $7.27 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $2.95 per share for a total of $5.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.68 million shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $4.50 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PIRS stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -36.75% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is 63.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.38% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.