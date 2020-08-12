Which Institutions Own Shares In Equillium Inc. (EQ)?

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) is 197.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $27.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -16.72% and 42.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 121.38% off its SMA200. EQ registered 165.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 108.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.85.

The stock witnessed a 215.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 212.11%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 27.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 359.55% and -62.62% from its 52-week high.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equillium Inc. (EQ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equillium Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Equillium Inc. (EQ), with 11.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.33% while institutional investors hold 70.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.56M, and float is at 6.72M with Short Float at 12.43%. Institutions hold 26.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $5.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the EQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.62 million shares valued at $1.68 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 0.53 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 1.62% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Equillium Inc. (EQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connelly Stephen, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Connelly Stephen sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $8.13 per share for a total of $2.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Equillium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $5.03 per share for $25138.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.41 for $22043.0. The insider now directly holds 135,520 shares of Equillium Inc. (EQ).