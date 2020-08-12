Who are the Institutional Holders in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is -54.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.79% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -157.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.04, the stock is 6.55% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.08 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -30.54% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -54.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.59%, and is 19.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 8077 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 100.55 and Fwd P/E is 20.63. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.35% and -62.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.42 with sales reaching $386.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.00% year-over-year.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), with 673.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 102.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.67M, and float is at 88.20M with Short Float at 23.11%. Institutions hold 102.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.18 million shares valued at $131.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the SAVE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.36 million shares valued at $82.0 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.96 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $63.93 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 4.51 million with a market value of $58.1 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10831.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Canfield Thomas C (SVP, General Counsel and Sec) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $20.34 per share for $50850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59577.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $28.36 for $14180.0. The insider now directly holds 11,331 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -50.71% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -30.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.96% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.