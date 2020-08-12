Who is the Top Investor In Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -56.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $22.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -34.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.41, the stock is 10.01% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -34.19% off its SMA200. XHR registered -55.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.24.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.64%, and is 24.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $996.99M and $781.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.13% and -57.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $66.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.10% in year-over-year returns.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.50M, and float is at 112.52M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 91.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 20.18 million shares valued at $207.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.75% of the XHR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.25 million shares valued at $198.25 million to account for 16.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.81 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $70.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 6.12 million with a market value of $63.0 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VERBAAS MARCEL. SEC filings show that VERBAAS MARCEL bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $13.19 per share for a total of $26380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that BASS KEITH E (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $13.82 per share for $48370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10650.0 shares of the XHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, BASS KEITH E (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $51275.0. The insider now directly holds 7,150 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading 7.18% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -39.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.11% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.