Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)?

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is -48.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.63 and a high of $18.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.82% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.42, the stock is 15.17% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -18.57% off its SMA200. CADE registered -40.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.06M.

The stock witnessed a 15.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.89%, and is 18.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) has around 1849 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $830.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.72. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.46% and -48.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $187.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.34% while institutional investors hold 96.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.63M, and float is at 121.71M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 93.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.61 million shares valued at $121.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the CADE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.39 million shares valued at $87.7 million to account for 10.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 7.89 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $51.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 7.19 million with a market value of $47.11 million.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EVANS JOSEPH W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EVANS JOSEPH W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $40400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Cadence Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that MURPHY PAUL B JR (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $8.15 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the CADE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, WILEY J THOMAS JR (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.14 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 302,560 shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).