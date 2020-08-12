Why has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) gained 5.07% in last trading?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is 14.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is 5.31% and 25.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 5.07% at the moment leaves the stock 47.31% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 141.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9551 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4343.

The stock witnessed a 9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.69%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 10.90% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $84.33M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.71% and -31.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-158.70%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $1.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), with 4.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.01% while institutional investors hold 94.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.62M, and float is at 38.12M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 84.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFN Partners Management, LP with over 4.0 million shares valued at $4.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ACRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.18 million shares valued at $3.3 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $2.73 million, while Endurant Capital Management, LP holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 16.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.13% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.