Why Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is the topic of conversation today

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) is -38.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.03% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 53.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is -22.80% and -26.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -12.26% at the moment leaves the stock -29.96% off its SMA200. FIXX registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.45.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is -11.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $567.79M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.36% and -53.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.50%).

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $510k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 221.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.41% while institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.15M, and float is at 42.77M with Short Float at 10.83%. Institutions hold 88.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 5.54 million shares valued at $84.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the FIXX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 4.4 million shares valued at $68.36 million to account for 9.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 4.04 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $62.74 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $50.04 million.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Timothy P. SEC filings show that Kelly Timothy P sold 1,315 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $17109.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Smith W Bradford (CFO, Treasurer & Secretary) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $16.16 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FIXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, TZIANABOS ARTHUR (President & CEO) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $16.16 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 77,505 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX).