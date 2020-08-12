Why Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) is 17.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The OR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $19.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.23% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.39% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.99, the stock is -4.10% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. OR registered -10.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.27%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 136.34% and -16.55% from its 52-week high.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Analyst Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 79.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.32M, and float is at 153.10M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 77.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 19.6 million shares valued at $145.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.87% of the OR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 14.51 million shares valued at $145.14 million to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 13.71 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $101.99 million, while Sprott Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $34.96 million.