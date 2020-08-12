Why Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Are Going Crazy

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is 106.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $21.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.82, the stock is -16.46% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -6.68% at the moment leaves the stock 33.04% off its SMA200. BLDP registered 225.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.83.

The stock witnessed a -27.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.92%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $116.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.78% and -36.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $30.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), with 69.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.54% while institutional investors hold 10.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.77M, and float is at 174.87M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 7.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 2.58 million shares valued at $19.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.05% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.99 million shares valued at $7.5 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 0.95 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $7.25 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $5.27 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading 476.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.9% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.