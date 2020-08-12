Why should you buy stock in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is -47.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $27.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -44.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is 5.23% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -21.28% off its SMA200. WES registered -57.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.35%, and is 18.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.28% and -63.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $682.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), with 243.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.76% while institutional investors hold 89.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.97M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 40.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.57 million shares valued at $246.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the WES Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 17.58 million shares valued at $56.96 million to account for 3.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 17.27 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $55.94 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 11.69 million with a market value of $37.88 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ure Michael, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ure Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $54500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 340,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.87 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the WES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, CRANE JAMES R (Director) acquired 71,500 shares at an average price of $13.70 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 325,702 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES).