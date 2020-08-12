Will CarGurus Inc. (CARG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is -20.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.25 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARG stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.54% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.86% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.48, the stock is 2.28% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -4.17% off its SMA200. CARG registered -12.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.97.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.09%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has around 921 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $611.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.03 and Fwd P/E is 40.69. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.84% and -32.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarGurus Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $133.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in CarGurus Inc. (CARG), with 13.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.24% while institutional investors hold 115.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.73M, and float is at 76.85M with Short Float at 11.40%. Institutions hold 101.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HMI Capital, LLC with over 7.4 million shares valued at $140.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the CARG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 7.24 million shares valued at $137.05 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.21 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $136.56 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.13% of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $125.55 million.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Insider Activity

A total of 293 insider transactions have happened at CarGurus Inc. (CARG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 272 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steinert Langley, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Steinert Langley sold 24,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $29.50 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

CarGurus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Steinert Langley (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 1,974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $29.50 per share for $58231.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CARG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Steinert Langley (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 24,010 shares at an average price of $31.17 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 612,404 shares of CarGurus Inc. (CARG).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.9% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.