Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Is Up 35.33% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is 35.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.61% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.05% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is -14.80% and -26.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 5.51% off its SMA200. ADVM registered 35.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.86.

The stock witnessed a -14.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.12%, and is -11.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.40% and -44.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.00% in year-over-year returns.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.34% while institutional investors hold 82.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.80M, and float is at 51.41M with Short Float at 22.15%. Institutions hold 80.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.27 million shares valued at $71.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the ADVM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 7.15 million shares valued at $69.86 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Versant Venture Management, LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $146.24 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 8.26% of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $64.79 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gasmi Mehdi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gasmi Mehdi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $17.60 per share for a total of $87978.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Gasmi Mehdi (Director) sold a total of 23,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $25.06 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Gasmi Mehdi (Director) disposed off 11,127 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 274,442 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 109.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.76% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.28.