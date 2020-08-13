Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Volatility At 7.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is 96.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -22.36% and -16.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -15.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.01% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -51.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8870.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.04%, and is -10.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $24.19M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 108.12% and -76.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.80%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.30% year-over-year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), with 607.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.03% while institutional investors hold 13.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.07M, and float is at 11.79M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 12.52% of the Float.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times.