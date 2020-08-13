ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is 53.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $17.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is -15.87% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 40.47% off its SMA200. ANGI registered 44.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66.

The stock witnessed a -14.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.20%, and is -18.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 433.33 and Fwd P/E is 120.37. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.15% and -24.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $395.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), with 5.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 129.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.45M, and float is at 72.67M with Short Float at 39.11%. Institutions hold 128.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.83 million shares valued at $56.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the ANGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.33 million shares valued at $48.98 million to account for 12.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.84 million shares representing 9.31% and valued at over $35.9 million, while ShawSpring Partners LLC holds 8.34% of the shares totaling 6.12 million with a market value of $32.15 million.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Jamie, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Cohen Jamie sold 4,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $74880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) sold a total of 16,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $16.25 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Cohen Jamie (CFO) disposed off 31,027 shares at an average price of $14.10 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading -33.16% down over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 33.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -94.1% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 44.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.