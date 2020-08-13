Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Is Up 18.67% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is 18.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.13 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is 22.40% and 22.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.27% off its SMA200. AVYA registered 55.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.78.

The stock witnessed a 38.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.71%, and is 18.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $2.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is -49.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.73% and -5.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $728.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 126.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.00M, and float is at 81.30M with Short Float at 21.85%. Institutions hold 124.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.75 million shares valued at $86.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the AVYA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 9.11 million shares valued at $112.58 million to account for 8.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.06 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $57.09 million, while Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 5.46 million with a market value of $44.18 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGrath Kieran J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that McGrath Kieran J bought 28,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $8.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Avaya Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Shah Shefali A (EVP, CAO and General Counsel) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.14 per share for $91350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AVYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Bartolo Anthony (EVP, Chief Product Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 185,746 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA).