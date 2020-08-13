Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) stock Surged by 7.48% yesterday

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is 36.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is 22.15% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock 32.40% off its SMA200. AXLA registered -24.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.56.

The stock witnessed a 22.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 161.78% and -33.14% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), with 7.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.71% while institutional investors hold 80.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.20M, and float is at 27.52M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 63.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 8.75 million shares valued at $29.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.00% of the AXLA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.17 million shares valued at $10.83 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 1.23 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $4.2 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Epstein David R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Epstein David R bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.75 per share for $18.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.81 million shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Nestle Health Science US Holdi (10% Owner) acquired 1,936,842 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $9.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,305,541 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).