Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -65.73% Change This Year

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is -65.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -24.44% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 8.28% and -8.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -8.50% at the moment leaves the stock -49.27% off its SMA200. BHR registered -66.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8260.

The stock witnessed a 14.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.97%, and is 23.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $100.46M and $476.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.61% and -73.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.24 with sales reaching $40.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -66.00% in year-over-year returns.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), with 6.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.54% while institutional investors hold 83.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.47M, and float is at 26.07M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 68.00% of the Float.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.