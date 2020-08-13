Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) is -40.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -8.79% and -13.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. CLSD registered 33.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8240 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0986.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.73%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $78.94M and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 191.07% and -60.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-185.90%).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $1.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 261.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 970.90% in year-over-year returns.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD), with 3.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.36% while institutional investors hold 38.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.75M, and float is at 41.43M with Short Float at 4.00%. Institutions hold 35.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.88 million shares valued at $6.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the CLSD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carmignac Gestion with 1.98 million shares valued at $3.37 million to account for 4.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.64 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $2.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $1.29 million.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deignan Charles A., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Deignan Charles A. sold 14,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $1.88 per share for a total of $28185.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Hutson Nancy J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $1.85 per share for $9250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the CLSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, LASEZKAY GEORGE M (CEO) disposed off 32,150 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $63979.0. The insider now directly holds 311,100 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 57.49% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 71.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.68% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.78.