EQT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider EQT Corporation (EQT) Now

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 48.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $17.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -36.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 12.72% and 18.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 54.38% off its SMA200. EQT registered 33.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.08.

The stock witnessed a 29.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.20%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $3.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 90.67. Profit margin for the company is -54.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.84% and -8.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $860.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

411 institutions hold shares in EQT Corporation (EQT), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 97.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.52M, and float is at 252.64M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 96.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.74 million shares valued at $203.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.88 million shares valued at $175.88 million to account for 9.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.73 million shares representing 8.89% and valued at over $160.73 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.31% of the shares totaling 18.67 million with a market value of $132.02 million.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beebe Lydia I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beebe Lydia I bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $12860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

EQT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Beebe Lydia I (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.00 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the EQT stock.

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 82.66% up over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -35.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.39% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.