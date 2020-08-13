EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) – The 55.17% Upside Potential Remains

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) is -59.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.37% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is 19.24% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.54 million and changing 31.22% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. EYEG registered 35.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.16.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.34%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.71% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $18.24M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.11% and -58.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.20%).

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.90% year-over-year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG), with 175.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.79% while institutional investors hold 82.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.54M, and float is at 4.44M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 79.73% of the Float.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 4 times.