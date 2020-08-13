Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EYEN Stock Is Going Next

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is 12.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.16% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is 43.95% and 60.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 49.74% off its SMA200. EYEN registered 51.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.30.

The stock witnessed a 89.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.02%, and is 38.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.56% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 359.46% and -26.30% from its 52-week high.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), with 8.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.30% while institutional investors hold 10.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.31M, and float is at 11.19M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 5.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 0.61 million shares valued at $1.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the EYEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fairpointe Capital LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 1.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.2 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 74739.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARIO ERNEST, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARIO ERNEST bought 82,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Eyenovia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Ianchulev Tsontcho (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 82,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $2.27 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the EYEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Grant Stuart M. (10% Owner) acquired 903,240 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 3,260,128 shares of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN).