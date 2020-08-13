Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is -55.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $23.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 29.43% and 15.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 7.18% at the moment leaves the stock -26.61% off its SMA200. FLY registered -48.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.37.

The stock witnessed a 23.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.94%, and is 26.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.23 and Fwd P/E is 3.89. Profit margin for the company is 39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.26% and -60.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fly Leasing Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $83.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.10% year-over-year.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), with 5.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.90% while institutional investors hold 73.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.77M, and float is at 26.54M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 60.38% of the Float.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -62.94% down over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 44.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.22% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.