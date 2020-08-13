Here is a breakdown of the Endo International plc (ENDP) stock performance

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -32.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -17.45% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is -5.38% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -25.57% off its SMA200. ENDP registered 29.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4360 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1275.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.93%, and is -9.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $760.42M and $3.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.45. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.96% and -54.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $538.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 89.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.72M, and float is at 226.25M with Short Float at 12.15%. Institutions hold 89.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.67 million shares valued at $124.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.65% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.33 million shares valued at $101.12 million to account for 11.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 15.67 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $57.97 million, while Miller Value Partners, LLC holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 13.08 million with a market value of $48.41 million.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMMEL ROGER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIMMEL ROGER H sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80000.0 shares.

Endo International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ENDP stock.

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading 59.72% up over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -24.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.29% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.