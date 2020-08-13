KGJI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI) Now

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) is -60.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The KGJI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 97.72% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -32.73% and -48.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -31.43% at the moment leaves the stock -67.48% off its SMA200. KGJI registered -86.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6540 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0210.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.50%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 19.08% over the month.

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $6.53M and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.12% and -91.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI) Analyst Forecasts

Kingold Jewelry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year.

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.36% while institutional investors hold 0.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.02M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.