LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is 13.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.44 and a high of $56.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.51% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -72.16% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.37, the stock is 11.69% and 15.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 27.85% off its SMA200. RAMP registered 18.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.67.

The stock witnessed a 23.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.64%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $380.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 287.95. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.69% and -5.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $100.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.30% year-over-year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 107.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.98M, and float is at 62.53M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 103.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.97 million shares valued at $262.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the RAMP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with 6.75 million shares valued at $286.84 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.37 million shares representing 9.71% and valued at over $209.79 million, while Capital International Investors holds 6.31% of the shares totaling 4.14 million with a market value of $136.21 million.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BATTELLE JOHN L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BATTELLE JOHN L. sold 770 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $45.05 per share for a total of $34689.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29396.0 shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that BATTELLE JOHN L. (Director) sold a total of 770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $42.35 per share for $32610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30166.0 shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, BATTELLE JOHN L. (Director) disposed off 1,810 shares at an average price of $42.65 for $77192.0. The insider now directly holds 30,936 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).