Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -17.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $25.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -91.35% lower than the price target low of $10.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.90, the stock is 17.57% and 18.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 8.35% off its SMA200. MLCO registered 0.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.45.

The stock witnessed a 10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.24%, and is 18.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 23078 employees, a market worth around $9.83B and $5.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.05. Distance from 52-week low is 84.09% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $187.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -87.00% in year-over-year returns.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), with 4.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 37.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 478.59M, and float is at 455.32M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 37.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 34.51 million shares valued at $427.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.98% of the MLCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 19.78 million shares valued at $245.24 million to account for 4.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC which holds 14.06 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $218.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 11.22 million with a market value of $139.17 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is -2.43% lower over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -17.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.57% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.