Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) is -55.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $48.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.36% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.52% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is -7.18% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -31.39% off its SMA200. MNPR registered a loss of -36.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.64.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.28%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.50% and -85.44% from its 52-week high.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), with 8.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.14% while institutional investors hold 1.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.61M, and float is at 2.22M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 0.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 11505.0 shares valued at $82433.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.11% of the MNPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3200.0 shares valued at $22928.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.