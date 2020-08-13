Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Volatility At 5.97%, Should You Add A Position?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is -58.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $43.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 11.53% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -37.04% off its SMA200. JWN registered -40.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.50.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.52%, and is 16.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $14.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.73% and -61.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Nordstrom Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.51 with sales reaching $2.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.00% in year-over-year returns.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

714 institutions hold shares in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), with 51.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.72% while institutional investors hold 109.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.40M, and float is at 105.74M with Short Float at 40.86%. Institutions hold 73.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.38 million shares valued at $189.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the JWN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 12.12 million shares valued at $185.98 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.54 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $131.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $99.41 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDSTROM ERIK B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that NORDSTROM ERIK B sold 16,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $24.42 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.62 million shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that NORDSTROM PETER E (Pres. & Chief Brand Officer) sold a total of 18,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $24.42 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.5 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,333 shares at an average price of $42.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 91,100 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -52.41% down over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is -9.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.74% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.44.