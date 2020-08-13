Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 63.62% Upside

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) is 69.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVID stock was last observed hovering at around $7.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.64, the stock is 10.35% and 13.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 8.90% at the moment leaves the stock 76.37% off its SMA200. OVID registered 281.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.48%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 339.37% and -18.67% from its 52-week high.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Analyst Forecasts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), with 23.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.03% while institutional investors hold 56.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.72M, and float is at 32.76M with Short Float at 7.71%. Institutions hold 33.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 2.58 million shares valued at $7.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.71% of the OVID Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.08 million shares valued at $6.21 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.7 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $5.06 million, while BVF Inc. holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $3.83 million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.75 million shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -13.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.97% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.