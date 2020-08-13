Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is 35.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $40.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.17% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.24, the stock is -11.34% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 37.61% off its SMA200. PAAS registered 88.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.85.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.72%, and is -17.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $7.06B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2912.73 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.86% and -19.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $386.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 718.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

400 institutions hold shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 64.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.04M, and float is at 206.80M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 63.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.59 million shares valued at $656.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the PAAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.59 million shares valued at $108.81 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.36 million shares representing 3.50% and valued at over $105.42 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 6.08 million with a market value of $87.06 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 50.00% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 41.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.1% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.8.