Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) picks momentum as shares drop -4.13%

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 26.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $13.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $13.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -53.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.71, the stock is 2.80% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 27.82% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -15.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a 12.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.34%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $13.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.81% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $3.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 105.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 416.00M, and float is at 379.30M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 103.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.73 million shares valued at $382.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.19% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.74 million shares valued at $224.32 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 23.67 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $144.48 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 20.39 million with a market value of $124.45 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GEORGE MICHAEL A, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $5.44 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 58,992 shares at an average price of $8.32 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 152,118 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).