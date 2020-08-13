Ring Energy Inc. (REI) turns bearish with loss of -0.05 points

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is -56.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -2.65% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -27.12% off its SMA200. REI registered -45.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1604.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.73%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $78.89M and $193.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.27% and -66.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $26.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc. (REI), with 12.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.77% while institutional investors hold 77.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.99M, and float is at 53.71M with Short Float at 21.47%. Institutions hold 63.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.02 million shares valued at $5.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.26% of the REI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.04 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 5.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.98 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $2.62 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $2.03 million.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hoffman Kelly W., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Hoffman Kelly W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $14700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69546.0 shares.

Ring Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $1.63 per share for $20375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.55 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Hoffman Kelly W. (CEO) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $35200.0. The insider now directly holds 59,546 shares of Ring Energy Inc. (REI).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading -69.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.85% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.84.