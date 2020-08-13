SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is -82.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $28.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNES stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -10.40% and -10.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -7.29% at the moment leaves the stock -68.24% off its SMA200. SNES registered -92.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0079 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7138.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.82%, and is -6.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 12.93% over the month.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $7.03M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.85% and -93.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-367.40%).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$33.9 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 214.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -80.00% in year-over-year returns.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in SenesTech Inc. (SNES), with 145.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.28% while institutional investors hold 21.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.39M, and float is at 2.95M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 20.85% of the Float.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SenesTech Inc. (SNES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayer Loretta Powers, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Mayer Loretta Powers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $4980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

SenesTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Dyer Cheryl Ann (Pres. & Chief Research Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $0.93 per share for $5575.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the SNES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Mayer Loretta Powers (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $23734.0. The insider now directly holds 371,165 shares of SenesTech Inc. (SNES).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.13% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 28990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.