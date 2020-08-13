SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dip is a big Buy opportunity

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is -8.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -5.04% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -24.75% off its SMA200. SGBX registered -79.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $414.77k.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.20%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $24.60M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.48% and -82.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.40%).

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SG Blocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 231.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.00% in year-over-year returns.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX), with 814.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.70% while institutional investors hold 18.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.60M, and float is at 6.99M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 16.56% of the Float.

