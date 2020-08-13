Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) makes -10.19% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 14.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.76 and a high of $59.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $48.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.9% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.43, the stock is 1.44% and 18.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 21.62% off its SMA200. SSTK registered 43.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.63.

The stock witnessed a 31.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.99%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1116 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $646.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.73 and Fwd P/E is 26.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.39% and -18.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $159.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), with 16.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.15% while institutional investors hold 115.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.65M, and float is at 19.46M with Short Float at 11.34%. Institutions hold 62.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.76 million shares valued at $88.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the SSTK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.28 million shares valued at $73.47 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.19 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $70.41 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $55.55 million.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 41,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $54.79 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.0 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Oringer Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 43,696 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $54.53 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.04 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Bigley Deirdre Mary (Director) disposed off 1,728 shares at an average price of $53.77 for $92915.0. The insider now directly holds 15,266 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -23.15% down over the past 12 months. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is -40.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.1% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.61.