The incline in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) is 7.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.14 and a high of $22.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYOV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.58% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.73, the stock is 1.14% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 28.26% off its SMA200. MYOV registered 130.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.26.

The stock witnessed a -6.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.17%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 304.11% and -24.18% from its 52-week high.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $330k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), with 54.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.91% while institutional investors hold 93.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.11M, and float is at 32.32M with Short Float at 6.45%. Institutions hold 37.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 4.82 million shares valued at $36.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.34% of the MYOV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 4.71 million shares valued at $35.59 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 3.47 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $71.65 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $24.18 million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo sold 17,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $20.00 per share for $81080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MYOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 37,897 shares at an average price of $12.58 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 48,641,181 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.67% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.