These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.75 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPLD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is -5.29% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. UPLD registered -18.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.61%, and is -11.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has around 832 employees, a market worth around $871.26M and $242.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.74. Distance from 52-week low is 63.86% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Analyst Forecasts

Upland Software Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $69.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.15% while institutional investors hold 100.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.03M, and float is at 20.34M with Short Float at 16.60%. Institutions hold 84.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $40.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.93% of the UPLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CDAM (UK) Ltd with 1.47 million shares valued at $39.43 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.14 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $30.69 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $27.38 million.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mattox Timothy, the company’s co-President & COO. SEC filings show that Mattox Timothy sold 3,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Upland Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that MCDONALD JOHN T (CEO) sold a total of 12,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $44.31 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.7 million shares of the UPLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, MCDONALD JOHN T (CEO) disposed off 8,062 shares at an average price of $34.15 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,710,821 shares of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RealPage Inc. (RP) that is trading -0.76% down over the past 12 months. Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is 55.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.13% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.66.