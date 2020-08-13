This Indicator Is Supporting Linx S.A. (LINX)

Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) is -28.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $9.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The LINX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $5.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.92 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -75.15% lower than the price target low of $3.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is 18.13% and 29.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. LINX registered -28.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a 34.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.92%, and is 33.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 69.56. Distance from 52-week low is 109.19% and -37.49% from its 52-week high.

Linx S.A. (LINX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linx S.A. (LINX) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linx S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $39.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year.

Linx S.A. (LINX) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Linx S.A. (LINX), with institutional investors hold 4.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.28M, and float is at 126.40M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 4.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 3.35 million shares valued at $10.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.77% of the LINX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.37 million shares valued at $4.44 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Compass Group LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $1.62 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $1.45 million.