This Indicator Is Supporting Roku Inc. (ROKU)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.22 and a high of $176.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $146.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -126.12% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.98, the stock is -4.42% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.23 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 16.18% off its SMA200. ROKU registered 9.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.75.

The stock witnessed a -1.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.14%, and is -12.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $17.39B and $1.35B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.46% and -16.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $360.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -514.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.10% in year-over-year returns.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

649 institutions hold shares in Roku Inc. (ROKU), with 972.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 68.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.18M, and float is at 93.29M with Short Float at 10.53%. Institutions hold 67.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.36 million shares valued at $819.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the ROKU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.72 million shares valued at $675.31 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.23 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $457.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $429.26 million.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 187 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 140 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wood Anthony J., the company’s CEO and Chairman BOD. SEC filings show that Wood Anthony J. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $160.28 per share for a total of $5.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that Fyfield Mai (Director) sold a total of 3,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $154.99 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Fyfield Mai (Director) disposed off 306 shares at an average price of $147.66 for $45184.0. The insider now directly holds 743 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roku Inc. (ROKU) that is trading 9.02% up over the past 12 months. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is -28.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.33% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.