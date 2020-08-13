Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is 164.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.52 and a high of $71.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $55.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.47% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.51% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.07, the stock is 6.32% and 26.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 11.64% at the moment leaves the stock 87.15% off its SMA200. TWST registered 98.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.70.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.78%, and is -10.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $65.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 235.15% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $22.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.00% in year-over-year returns.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), with 9.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.48% while institutional investors hold 97.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.16M, and float is at 35.52M with Short Float at 13.81%. Institutions hold 74.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 3.13 million shares valued at $141.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the TWST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $85.55 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $74.2 million, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $74.45 million.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leproust Emily M., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Leproust Emily M. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $69.98 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that Finn Patrick John (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $59.11 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36739.0 shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Leproust Emily M. (President & CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $59.33 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 703,055 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).