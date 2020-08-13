Which Institutions Own Shares In Square Inc. (SQ)?

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is 120.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $158.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $138.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.8% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -215.95% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.02, the stock is 5.90% and 21.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.57 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 76.25% off its SMA200. SQ registered 121.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.87.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.82%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $63.54B and $5.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 306.54 and Fwd P/E is 120.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.00% and -12.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 221.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 228.10% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,026 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 5.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 440.12M, and float is at 352.17M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.92 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.77 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 5.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 15.24 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $798.31 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 12.08 million with a market value of $632.77 million.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henry Alyssa, the company’s Seller Lead. SEC filings show that Henry Alyssa sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $148.32 per share for a total of $10.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Whiteley Sivan (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 4,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $134.04 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Whiteley Sivan (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 2,013 shares at an average price of $107.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 138,976 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 14.42% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 18.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.62% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.