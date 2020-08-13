Who are the Institutional Holders in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is 77.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.59 and a high of $38.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.19% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -17.62% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.11, the stock is 2.69% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 31.49% off its SMA200. FATE registered 92.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.70%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $13.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.93% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $3.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 75.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.07% while institutional investors hold 96.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.31M, and float is at 72.93M with Short Float at 16.81%. Institutions hold 94.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 11.22 million shares valued at $249.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.92% of the FATE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.88 million shares valued at $152.84 million to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.59 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $124.05 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 3.3 million with a market value of $73.2 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Redmile Group, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Redmile Group, LLC bought 1,412,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $28.31 per share for a total of $40.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.63 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $25.45 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Valamehr Bahram (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 5,700 shares at an average price of $20.69 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 86,058 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -21.51% down over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 2.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.56% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.24.