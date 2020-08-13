Why GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) is -20.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.38 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is -16.27% and -16.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -16.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.92.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% loss in the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43%.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $611.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.99% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.10% this year.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.49M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 0.00%.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.