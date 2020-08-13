Why GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) is the topic of conversation today

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is -45.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSKY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -39.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is -10.76% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -20.95% off its SMA200. GSKY registered -32.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4059.

The stock witnessed a 1.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.81%, and is -17.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.87% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) has around 1174 employees, a market worth around $851.27M and $547.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.33% and -50.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenSky Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $128.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), with 8.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.61% while institutional investors hold 105.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.65M, and float is at 58.54M with Short Float at 18.62%. Institutions hold 92.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 14.79 million shares valued at $56.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.29% of the GSKY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 12.05 million shares valued at $46.02 million to account for 18.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 7.56 million shares representing 11.39% and valued at over $28.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.45% of the shares totaling 4.94 million with a market value of $18.88 million.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc., the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc. sold 145,285 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $4.07 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

GreenSky Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 31,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $4.23 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the GSKY stock.