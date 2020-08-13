Why New Gold Inc. (NGD) is the topic of conversation today

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is 61.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.27% off the consensus price target high of $2.24 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.57% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -7.05% and 4.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 47.29% off its SMA200. NGD registered 19.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4660 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0259.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.29%, and is -14.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $979.97M and $578.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.35. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.70% and -17.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $227.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in New Gold Inc. (NGD), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 57.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.00M, and float is at 674.69M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 57.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 63.07 million shares valued at $85.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the NGD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 42.93 million shares valued at $21.92 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 25.13 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $33.92 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 20.43 million with a market value of $10.43 million.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 46.16% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 41.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -84.72% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.