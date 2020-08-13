Why Shares of BEST Inc. (BEST) Are Going Crazy

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is -17.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEST stock was last observed hovering at around $4.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $39.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.27% off the consensus price target high of $45.82 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 83.55% higher than the price target low of $27.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is 1.10% and -4.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. BEST registered -6.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4714 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0561.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.84%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

BEST Inc. (BEST) has around 8423 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $4.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.12% and -31.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

BEST Inc. (BEST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BEST Inc. (BEST) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BEST Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

BEST Inc. (BEST) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in BEST Inc. (BEST), with 77.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.99% while institutional investors hold 45.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.62M, and float is at 58.69M with Short Float at 19.60%. Institutions hold 36.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.68 million shares valued at $73.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.46% of the BEST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.98 million shares valued at $58.76 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which holds 10.0 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $53.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $43.53 million.

BEST Inc. (BEST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) that is trading 0.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.84% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.77.