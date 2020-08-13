Why Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Are Going Crazy

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) is 90.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 6.80% and 7.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 47.05% off its SMA200. SBBP registered 55.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7611 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0354.

The stock witnessed a 20.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.57%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $215.84M and $25.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 179.02% and -13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $6.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.90% in year-over-year returns.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.91% while institutional investors hold 76.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.30M, and float is at 47.00M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 68.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caxton Corp with over 6.61 million shares valued at $12.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the SBBP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.14 million shares valued at $15.65 million to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ikarian Capital, LLC which holds 3.39 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $6.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $3.9 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -13.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.24% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.