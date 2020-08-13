Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is -36.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $88.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.36% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -19.17% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.80, the stock is 11.26% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -14.19% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -17.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.35.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is 21.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 30200 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $4.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 795.41. Profit margin for the company is -25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.40% and -44.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.61 with sales reaching $638.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.30% in year-over-year returns.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

661 institutions hold shares in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), with 10.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.71% while institutional investors hold 87.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 97.53M with Short Float at 10.37%. Institutions hold 79.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.28 million shares valued at $739.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the WYNN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.29 million shares valued at $619.35 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.44 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $387.42 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $377.69 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Billings Craig Scott, the company’s President, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Billings Craig Scott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $84.77 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84287.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MADDOX MATT (CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $120.18 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Billings Craig Scott (President, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $119.85 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 66,451 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is -3.50% lower over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 11.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.21% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.